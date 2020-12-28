JUIICE (JUI) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $208.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00042816 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004802 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003538 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.