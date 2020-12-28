JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,798 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 494.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,438,791. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

