JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,250 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.