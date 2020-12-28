JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 746 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of First Foundation worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.