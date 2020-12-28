JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Financial Survey

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.67 $36.43 billion $10.48 11.88 Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.07 $80.39 million $2.98 18.19

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 7 14 0 2.52 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $113.89, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83% Westamerica Bancorporation 37.49% 10.07% 1.27%

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market fund asset classes; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 80 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

