JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 18,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 322,560 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares during the period. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

