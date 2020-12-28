JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 218.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE TARO opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

