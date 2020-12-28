JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $632,000 Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of RBB Bancorp worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

