JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 362,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.