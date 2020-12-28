JD Coin Price Tops $0.17 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. JD Coin has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $46,427.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00126856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00635847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00155822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00330304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016197 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

