Jane Street Group LLC Sells 28,696 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Geospace Technologies worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

