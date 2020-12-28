Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.38.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

