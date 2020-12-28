Jane Street Group LLC Has $102,000 Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,144 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of AFI opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

