Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,909 Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a PE ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.48. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

