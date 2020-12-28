Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,640 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

