Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,919 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HCDI opened at $4.58 on Monday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Harbor Custom Development Profile
Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
