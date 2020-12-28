James V. Caruso Acquires 37,037 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 3,690,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.