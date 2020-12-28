ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $767,834.96 and approximately $154.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00128588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00621250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00157950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00322997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00056442 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

