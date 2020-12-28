iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.51

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $171.39, with a volume of 15310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

