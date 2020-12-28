iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.88

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.87, with a volume of 1458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

