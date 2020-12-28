iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,777 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.51. 130,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after buying an additional 2,692,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,727 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the period.

