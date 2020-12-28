iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.10

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.