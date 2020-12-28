iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.67

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 20379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

