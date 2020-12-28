iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.73

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 3388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 282,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 223,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.