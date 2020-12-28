iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Securities currently has a $23.20 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iQIYI by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

