iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Loop Capital

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.20 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $20,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.