IOST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.29 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, DigiFinex and CoinZest. In the last week, IOST has traded down 2% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $91.01 million and approximately $29.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Koinex, Livecoin, GOPAX, BigONE, HitBTC, Zebpay, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, BitMart, Bitkub, Kucoin, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, DDEX, Bitrue, Vebitcoin, BitMax, DragonEX, IDAX, ABCC, Huobi, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coineal, Bithumb, Kyber Network, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.