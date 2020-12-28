Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 7.5% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.89 million and $4,801.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00626938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00168124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016881 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

