Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – PVH is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/8/2020 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $92.00.

12/4/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $92.00.

12/3/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE PVH opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in PVH by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

