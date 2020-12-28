Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.32

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.32 and last traded at $312.32, with a volume of 13734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

