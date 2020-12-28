Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIO opened at $34.59 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.