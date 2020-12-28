Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 590.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $74.55 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

