Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $47.90. 266,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 316,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

