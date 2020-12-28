Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 1,172,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,087. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 280.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 338,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

