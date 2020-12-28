Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells 265,768 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20.

On Friday, December 11th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36.

On Monday, December 7th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 70,939 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,618,128.90.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $16,824,536.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75.

On Friday, December 4th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $6,176,596.11.

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,363. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

