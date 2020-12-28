Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases 5,228 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ADX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
