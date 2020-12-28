Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,584.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $278,249.61 and approximately $45,584.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00132259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00630011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00161101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.