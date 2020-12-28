Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.22 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00017958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.22 million and $35.39 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00625829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155534 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00323105 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,905,965 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

