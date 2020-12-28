Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.