Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Immunic were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Immunic stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

