Ignis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.38 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Ignis has a market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00321159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016668 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit, Bittrex, STEX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

