IG Gold Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1,497.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.