HyperCash (HC) Price Down 25.8% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002351 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, OKEx and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631414 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016732 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,956,844 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, Allcoin, EXX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.