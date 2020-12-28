Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on H. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

