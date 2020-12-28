Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HUSKF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,117. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

