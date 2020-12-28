Huobi Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $115.99 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00015652 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Huobi and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $841.40 million and $115.99 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00308769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $592.75 or 0.02206118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

