HorusPay Market Capitalization Hits $266,324.39 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $266,324.39 and $24.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00620643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00158966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00321826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.