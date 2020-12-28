home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

home24 SE (H24.F) stock opened at €18.63 ($21.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.48. home24 SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of €20.88 ($24.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $541.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

