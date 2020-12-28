Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Home Bistro stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Home Bistro has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

