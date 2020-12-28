HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 11,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $515.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

